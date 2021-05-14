extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $318,499.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.55 or 1.00382760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $773.40 or 0.01541511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00739606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00399863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006295 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

