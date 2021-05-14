Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

