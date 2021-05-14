Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

