Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.