F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $637.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.30 million and the lowest is $632.80 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

