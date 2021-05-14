Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 854,032 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $471,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

