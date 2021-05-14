Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,870,000 after purchasing an additional 228,964 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,081.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,341,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,228,000 after buying an additional 1,228,268 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.62 on Friday, reaching $312.88. The stock had a trading volume of 396,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $887.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

