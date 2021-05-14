Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,081.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,268 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $395,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.23. The company had a trading volume of 351,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.66. The company has a market cap of $885.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.