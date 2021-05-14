Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $308.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

