FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. FairGame has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

