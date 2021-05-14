Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.