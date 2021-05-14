Falcon Project Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $7.89 million and $94,155.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

