Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $8.77 million and $204,983.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

