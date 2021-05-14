FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $69,111.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.00616836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00236737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.99 or 0.01123486 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.17 or 0.01198767 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.