Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $39.25. Farfetch shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 92,125 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after acquiring an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after buying an additional 551,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.53.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

