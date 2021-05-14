Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 247,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,454. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

