Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 10.1%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.73. 24,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,048,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.