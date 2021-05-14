Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP John B. Fisher Sells 35,293 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FHI stock remained flat at $$33.25 during trading hours on Friday. 816,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.