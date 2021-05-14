FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $303.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

