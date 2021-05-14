Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FENC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

