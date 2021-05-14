Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FOE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 74,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the period.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

