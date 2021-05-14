Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.60 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $345.60 million and $30.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

