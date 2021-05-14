Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $356.78 million and $22.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.