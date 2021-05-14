FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 10,515,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

