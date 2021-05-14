FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $29.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 9.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.