FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $33.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.04 and a 200 day moving average of $383.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

