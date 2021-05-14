FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 228,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,361. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

