FFT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,983 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,648,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,440. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

