FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,340 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FibroGen by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $22,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $21.04 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

