FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the typical volume of 486 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $6,052,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 143.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 93.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.