Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 1,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

