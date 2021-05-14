Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 228,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,884. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.