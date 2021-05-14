Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 228,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,884. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

