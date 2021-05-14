Financial Survey: ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) versus Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVANZ PHARMA $508.32 million 1.65 -$196.02 million N/A N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $322.07 million 1.88 $130.13 million $1.35 3.11

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADVANZ PHARMA and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 123.81%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Profitability

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVANZ PHARMA -19.88% N/A -3.08% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -320.44% -164.96% -31.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

