FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Cap of $14.08 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,412,070 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

