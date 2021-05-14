FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5,626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

