Fireball Hits Market Cap of $225,762.44 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.28 or 0.00022708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $225,762.44 and $21,522.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00126489 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,022 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

