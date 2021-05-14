Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $15.98 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $189.57 million and $13.23 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $15.98 or 0.00031653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,500.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.36 or 0.07909602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.25 or 0.02592563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00209702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00826569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00646366 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.00627495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,859,188 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

