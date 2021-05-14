Firo Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Firo has a market cap of $183.36 million and $14.45 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $15.46 or 0.00031141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,640.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.44 or 0.08129388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.31 or 0.02585229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00653611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00215081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.22 or 0.00826396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.00674598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00618072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006853 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,861,426 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

