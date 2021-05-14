First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.79

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $27.49. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 12,262 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

