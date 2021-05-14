First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

