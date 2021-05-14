First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

FFIN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

