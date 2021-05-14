First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells $1,080,402.65 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

