First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $50,644.00 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FRME traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,849. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

