First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,687 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of First Republic Bank worth $390,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

