First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,428. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

