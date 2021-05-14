First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $70.98 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $75.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.