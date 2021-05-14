First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 2.2%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74. 127,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 236,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

