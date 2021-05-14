FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.26

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 1607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

