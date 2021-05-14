Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $11.29. Fisker shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 330,146 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.