Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 25,808 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

